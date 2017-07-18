Nawazuddin Siddiqui Exposes A Casting Director With This Cryptic Tweet

The ‘Munna Michael’ actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stunned the public and media with his latest tweet

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always been elusive of controversies and not openly created one, his recent tweet is mysterious. He went on to tweet about the existence of biases made on the basis of skin colour in the film industry.

The news is a surprise to many as the actor had only last year claimed that he hasn’t faced racism in Bollywood! The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor went on to say that the deserving can make into the industry and the talented will be appreciated.

The cryptic tweet was in response to the comment by casting director Sanjay Chouhan of his upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Sanjay made a comment on how hard it was to cast against Nawazuddin by saying, “Nawaz was on the project even before its inception. Later Chitrangada Singh who was roped in opposite Nawaz left the project abruptly. So we had to again hunt for the leading lady.

Keeping Nawaz in mind, all other characters were taken on board. We can’t cast fair and handsome people with Nawaz. It would look so weird. You have to take people with distinct features and personalities when pairing them with him.”

The ‘Raees’ actor tweeted, “Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.”

The 43-year old actor has struggled his way to the top of the cinema and makes no qualms about it. He started out early with TV roles and mini cameos in films. Siddiqui has many times admitted to his personal working style and how the industry has treated him but never bashed it for its flaws.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his own mark in Bollywood and has his own set of fans but this cryptic tweet has confused everyone. We wonder what the actor meant by it, hopefully, he clears it out for us soon.

The actor will be seen in the Ranbir –Katrina starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ for a special appearance, and has his own film ‘Munna Michael’ releasing this Friday.

