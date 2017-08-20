Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Am The Highest Paid Actor In Industry As Far As Acting Is Concerned

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals his thoughts on his career and upcoming film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’

Nawazudding Siddiqui has done quite a few films that have struck with the audiences. He came to fame with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘The Lunchbox’. His films have always been different from the clichéd love stories and romcoms. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for taking on tough and complex roles in films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in another quirky role in his ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’. The movie stars actress Bidita Bag in the lead.

The ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ actor recently appeared on the show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ aired on India TV channel. The actor believes that he is the most paid actor according to his acting skills in Bollywood.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

He stated, “I am the highest-paid actor in the industry as far as acting is concerned. I did not have to ask. They (filmmakers) themselves started paying me this.”

The actor said that he didn’t understand the competition between actors in the industry. Nawazuddin Siddiqui admitted that we as Indians should be proud of our films and not feel ashamed about the content we put up especially when comparing ourselves to Hollywood.

“I do not know why there is an inferiority complex among us… Everybody here wants to work in Hollywood and become big. I can’t understand why we have this complex. When we watch films from a powerful country, we feel somewhat inferior. We think our films are not up to their level, but at present, we should feel proud of our films. We are making films with very good content here.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has quite a lot of intimate scenes in ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ with co-star Bidita Bag. He also commented on the whole issue about actress Chitraganda Singh walking out of the film. He said that she had left in the middle of shooting that she had enough of the kissing scenes and left the movie.

The actor admitted that he felt uncomfortable to do kissing scenes but late on got the hang of it. Nawazuddin also recalled an incident from his previous movie Gangs of Wasseypur. Co-star Huma Qureshi had started addressing him as ‘Bhai’ which made it very awkward during shooting for any romantic scenes between the two stars.

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui –Bidita Bag starrer Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is set for an August 25th release this year.