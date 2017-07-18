Nawazuddin Siddiqui REACTS On His Cryptic Tweet Saying That It Was For Someone

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had earlier made a tweet on how racism is happening in Bollywood!

The Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui never fails to amaze us with the versatile roles that he plays on the big screen. Whether it is his villainous role in Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur or the powerful role in Manjhi – The Mountain Man, the audience has loved his work.

But it seems that a few people of the industry are not able to rise above racism and spot the real talent. It is very disappointing to know that the industry still judges people on the basis of their skin colour!

The director of ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’, Sanjay Chouhan had earlier said, “Nawaz was on the project even before its inception. Later Chitrangada Singh who was roped in opposite Nawaz left the project abruptly. So we had to again hunt for the leading lady. Keeping Nawaz in mind, all other characters were taken on board. We can’t cast fair and handsome people with Nawaz. It would look so weird. You have to take people with distinct features and personalities when pairing them with him.”

And it was yesterday only when the actor made a cryptic tweet saying, “Thank you for making me realise that I cannot be paired along with the fair & handsome because I am dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.”

His tweet created a spur in the industry and it sparked the debate of racism. Nawazuddin was at an event in Delhi where he was asked about his tweet. The actor replied by saying that it was meant for only one person and not the industry as a whole. He said, “I tweeted what I felt. It was an answer to someone but the industry as a whole isn’t like that.”