Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals How His Wife Got Insecure About His Intimate Scenes In Babumoshai Bandookbaaz!

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how things got weird after his wife saw him and Bidita Bag getting cosy in ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s recent movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has been surrounded with controversies from all sides. First it was the lead actress Chitrangda Sinha walking out mid shoot because of too many intimate scenes. The second was the 48 cuts issued by the Ex-CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani for the film practically making it useless.

Recently the actor spoke to Bombay Times where he revealed how ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ has changed things around him.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When asked about what his wife Anjali thought of his bold role in ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’, he said that she was insecure about it for two days because she isn’t into films. Nawazuddin had to convince her it was all acting for the film. “She was insecure for two days after watching it. Mujhe thoda manana pada. I explained to her that it’s just acting, not real. She’s not really into films, but I am sure she wondered, ‘Kya pata acting thi ya kya’. Dont know if it was acting or not)

The ‘Manto’ actor also spoke on how his kids liked his other movie ‘The Lunchbox’ but he can’t show them films like ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ or ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’. He thinks it’s time to make some romantic films as well, “Well, she saw Munna Michael as well, but I didn’t let her watch Raman Raghav 2.0. Most of my films are not suitable for kids, so my children don’t end up watching them. That’s why I am thinking ki ab mujhe shaadi byah wali filmein karni chahiye or a love story with five-six songs.”

WATCH TRAILER HERE

Talking about Chitrangda Sinha leaving the movie midway, Nawazuddin stated that he reshot the scenes with his co-star Bidita Bag and thus ‘got to romance two heroines in one film’.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his crazy roles and for taking up interesting scripts. From ‘Manto’ to ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ the actor has done it all. He admitted that he takes up quirky scripts because they don’t define him.

“I like doing characters with grey shades because they give you ample scope for performance. Also, I have no interest in having the screen image of a typical Bollywood hero, who is sarvagunn sampanna (completely perfect). He is good looking, wears good clothes, has a pretty heroine around him, baatein bhi bahut achcha karta hai aur style bhi achcha hota hai (talks very nicely and has a good sense of style as well). Real people are not like that, are they?”

The ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ actor claims that heavy censorship ruins the essence of the film and it loses out on its original creativity, “Censorship also limits an actor. For example, when you improvise, you cannot be conscious about the words you utter; if you are constantly worried about a controversy being triggered because of that, you are compromising on your creativity.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is all set to release on August 25th this year and stars Bidita Bag in the female lead role.

Watch Video : Nawazuddin Siddiqui SPEAKS UP On CBFC Controversy With Babumoshai Bandookbaaz