Neelam Gill To Accompany Justin Bieber For The Indian Purpose Tour

Neelam Gill, is an Indian origin British supermodel who is going to fly towards her homeland for accompanying Justin Bieber on his purpose tour. Being a supermodel, we wonder what she is going to do with Justin on the stage.

Justin Bieber tour is going to take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on the 10th of May. Gill, who will be accompanying Justin is the sole promoter of the country says, ‘White Fox India.’

She will be landing with Justin himself on the 7th of May. Neelam Gill is going to explore Indian fashion and she is looking forward for more opportunities.

Arjun Nair, who is the director of White Fox India, said, ‘The Purpose Tour in India will be represented by a mix of Hollywood and Bollywood personalities. There has been a lot of global interest in the tour and we are happy to host global names on our tour and open up relevant opportunities for the whole global crossover.’

English actress-model Elarica Johnson who is best known for her role in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, will also make her appearance in The Purpose Tour, India.

Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv and Dubai. Bieber is touring in support of his fourth studio album “Purpose”, which debuted at number one in over 100 countries and has sold over eight million copies worldwide.

Concert-goers can look forward to a set list that will have his hit songs like “Where are u now”, “Boyfriend”, “Love yourself”, “As long as you love me”, “Sorry” and many more.

We wonder how these many Bollywood celebrities will share the stage with JB, also the number of super models that are coming, it will all be lit and we shall wait to witness this ever glowing stage. Stay all ears, JB fans.