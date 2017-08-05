Neha Dhupia Confesses Something About John Abraham-Bipasha Basu’s Break-Up!

Neha Dhupia confesses about the biggest breakup in the tinsel town that left her disturbed.

Breakups are a part of life and there were some in the tinsel town history as well. From Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s to John Abraham-Bipasha Basu’s, there are many such examples of break-ups that had shaken the industry. Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who has come up with the second season of her chat show, #NoFilterNeha, confesses about the biggest breakup of the industry that had left her disturbed.

During an interview with SpotboyE, Neha Dhupia was asked about one B-Town couple’s break-up which disturbed her. To which she replied, “John and Bipasha for sure! They were made for each other and they were together for so long that they almost started looking like each other.”

We do agree!

It’s not surprising that Bipasha had many relationships earlier before she started dating Karan Singh Grover. One of her longest 9-year-old relationships was with actor John Abraham and the real reason for their break-up is still a mystery. Well, they don’t even talk to each other now and in fact, at one occasion Bipasha had also said that she does not know who John Abraham is.

Their break-up had left the whole industry as well as fans into a state of shock. Their relationship definitely ended on a bitter note. Apparently, after Bipasha chose to go public with the split and accused her ex-boyfriend John of cheating on her. Nevertheless, the duo eventually moved on in their lives.

Well, John had moved on long back and is now happily married to Priya Runchal while Bipasha married to Karan Singh Grover last year, who was earlier married to Shraddha Nigam and then Jennifer Winget.

