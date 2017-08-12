Did Neha Dhupia Just Spill Out The Secret Of Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon Dating!

Actress and talk show host Neha Dhupia has finally shed some light on the rumoured relationship of Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bollywood newcomers Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are rumoured to be dating from the time their first film ‘Raabta’ released. Although the film did poorly at the box office, there have been constant updates on the couple being together romantically.

Actress Neha Dhupia was recently interviewed for the fashion magazine ‘Grazia’ where she answers some questions in an unfiltered interview. The former model gave a surprising tidbit of information about a certain Bollywood couple that is rumored to be dating.

Neha Dhupia told clearly that “Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are seeing each other” when asked if the rumours about the couple dating is true. With such a bold statement on their love life by Neha Dhupia, we wonder how the two actors will react to this news.

Sushant Singh Rajput has only once been romantically linked earlier. The ‘MS Dhoni’ actor had called ends to his long live-in relationship with TV actress Ankita Lokhande. The two were leads of their show ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Kriti Sanon is the next co-star to be linked to the actor.

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput were spotted recently at media publicist Rohini Iyer’s birthday bash in similar outfits to fuel more rumours.

The actors have not said a word about any of these rumours right from the start. The rumoured couple even performed a song titled ‘Pass Aao Na’ for their film ‘Raabta’ together.

Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ with Ayushman Khurana and R Rajkumar Rao in the lead.

Sushant Singh Rajput won the Best Actor trophy for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and shared his joy in an official statement saying, “I’m extremely honoured and grateful to IFFM and the jury for appreciating my performance. Last time I was in Melbourne I was dancing behind Bollywood stars as a background dancer in the Commonwealth games and now being recognised as the best actor really feels great.”

Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen next in ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ and ‘Drive’ and looks like the next star of Bollywood.

