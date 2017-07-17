Nepotism Rocks: Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Kangana Ranaut At IIFA 2017

Kangana Ranaut sparked a controversy about nepotism earlier this year when she debuted on Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan.

IIFA was a very starry affair and as it was aired last night on Colors TV, we know the highlights of the whole awarding process. The hosts of IIFA 2017 were Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan and believe or not they were hilarious. IIFA is all about reliving certain moments on the year gone by and also includes reminiscing certain controversies.

Yesterday, Varun Dhawan joined the hosts on the stage to receive the award for the best performance in a comic role for Dishoom. It was a funny moment as the three of them are a product of nepotism and joked about being one. As Varun took the award Saif told him that he made it big in the industry thanks to his father, David Dhawan. Saif said, ”You are here because of your pappa.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The Dishoom actor did not step back, he also quipped in saying, ”And you’re here because of your mummy (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore).” While Karan Johar was not going to end it there, he joined the actors and said, ”I am here because of my pappa (late filmmaker Yash Johar).” After that, the trio shouted in unison, ”Nepotism rocks”.

The actors and the filmmaker were enjoying themselves as they continued and Saif and Varun started singing a song from Johar’s film. They sang Bole Chudiyan Bole Kangana from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham but the director cut them in and said, ”Kangana nahi bole toh achha hai (It’s better you don’t say Kangana).”

With this hilarious comment, the audience were laughing as they were reminded of the controversy that Kangana Ranaut had sparked when she debuted on the show, Koffee With Karan. She had said that Karan Johar was a ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood. Well, Karan hilarious dig at Kangana will be with the Bollywood stars for a long time and even longer with Kangana Ranaut.

Watch Video : Kangana Ranaut Avoids Posing For Paparazzi Post Her Salon Session!