NEW MUSIC! Priyanka Chopra To Sing With Australian DJ Will In Next Single

Actress Priyanka Chopra is bringing fresh music to the industry and we are excited!

Priyanka Chopra is a busy woman and is clearly using her full potential with Hollywood movies to TV shows and now her growing music career. The young actress has revealed that she will be releasing her new single ‘Young and Free’ on the 11Th of August. But the surprise is, the song is a collaboration with Australian music producer and DJ Will.

The ‘Quantico’ star shared the cover image of her song. She captioned the image saying, “Something new, something different… yes, it’s my voice, but that’s not all… Stay tuned for the full story…. #YoungAndFree @will_sparks August 11th

The Austrailian DJ and producer shared the same cover with the caption, “The time has finally come…YOUNG & FREE Ft: @priyankachopra August 11th #YoungAndFree

Priyanka Chopra has previously sung songs in English and even in Hindi for some Bollywood movies. She belted out some Marathi for her mother’s new film as well.

Her songs like ‘Exotic’, ‘In My City’ and ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ will now have a fourth addition to the list with ‘Young and Free’. The actress is also expanding her Production house name Purple Pebble with new movie ventures.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film ‘Baywatch’ in a negative character with actors Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandria Daddario. She even bagged her first Hollywood TV show playing the lead role of an FBI officer in ‘Quantico’, which is now in its third season.

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the cameo roles in ‘A kid like Jake; with award winning actor Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer and Claire Danes. She will also appear in another romantic movie titled ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ with Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine.

In her recent work front, Priyanka Chopra will also be co-producing an international TV show with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and ABC Studios and Mark Gordon.

Priyanka Chopra is slowly but surely becoming an all in one star with her acting, singing and now producing skills.