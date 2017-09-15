Yami Gautam Makes A Surprising Revelation

The gorgeous actress Yami Gautam has made a surprising revelation about herself. In a day and age, where beauty apps utilize storage on millennial gadgets, Yami Gautam begs to differ.

Yami, who made an impressive debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor has most recently touched the audience’s heart with her power-packed performance in 2017’s super hit film Kaabil alongside Hrithik Roshan.

The actress who is largely touted for her natural beauty and girl next door persona, infact has not beauty filter applications on her phone.

Yami is very often seen posting candid pictures on her social media accounts, with a number of pictures of the actress being sans make-up.

In the day and age when one application makes way for the other and when millennials are all trying different filters, Yami Gautam confesses of keeping away from it.

While the actress has no issues with the use of filters, she personally is not very fond of them and likes to keep it natural.