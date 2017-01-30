No Body Doubles For Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati has done the action sequences himself without using any body double for his upcoming film the Ghazi Attack.

While Rana is essaying the role of a Naval officer Lt.Commander Arjun Varma of Indian Navy who remained underwater for 18 days, he will be seen performing some underwater action which is very different from what the actor has done in the past.

Rana Daggubati, who is a certified diver didn’t require any underwater lessons for the film, wherein the actor shot war sequences himself without any help or any body doubles.

The actor will be seen in a rugged look in the film, the look of his character has been receiving lots of appreciation since its release.

Rana Daggubati met naval officers especially those on board on the indian ship as a part of his preparation for the role.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor has delivered many action packed performances in the past in his films like Bahubali, surely he has something extraordinary in store for his fans with his upcoming film The Ghazi Attack.

Rana Shares ” The film has some underwater action sequences that we were doing for the first time. These stunts were shot over 12 days with all necessary precautions. While one part was shot in an Olympic size swimming pool , a of the underwater stunts were shot in the oceans off the coast of vizag. It was not so simple because we didn’t know what we would encounter. We had to look out for sudden water currents and for pieces of metal. To shoot such scenes one has to be trained specially. I am a certified deep sea diver with a professional diving license, but it has been a while since I did my last dive. had to do a few rehearsal rounds before i started the shoot.”

The film is said to be based on the true events of a mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak 1971 war.

Karan Johar & AA Films Present, India’s first War-At-Sea film, THE GHAZI ATTACK, slated to release on 17th February 2017.

Watch Video Here: