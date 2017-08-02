Not Anushka Shetty,This Bollywood Actress To Romance Baahubali Star Prabhas In Saaho?

Unfortunately ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas won’t be paired with south actress Anushka Shetty for the next film Saaho.

The fans of the on screen couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty will have to wait longer to see them on the screen. Rumours are that the duo was supposed to star together in ‘Saaho’ but now Anushka Shetty has been replaced.

There are no confirmations of the news yet from the team but the reason is said to be Anushka’s weight! Apparently, Anushka Shetty had put weight on for her film ‘Size Zero’. Now even with the training and exercises, she can’t seem to lose the extra 8 kilos reported Bollywood Life.

The movie ‘Saaho’ is on the lookout for a larger audience and hence it is trilingual. They want an actress with mass appeal and hence the search.

After the long confusion between Anushka Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde, it has been revealed that actress Shraddha Kapoor has been finalized for the role!

Anushka Shetty’s loss has given Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor gains. Shraddha had rejected the role due to a higher charge. She was asking for a higher pay but now she is willing got reconsider and do the film according to International Business Times.

Prabhas has gained fame for his role in ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Saaho’ director Sujith has decided to shoot the film in Hindi as well. Prabhas has been practising his Hindi for the movie as it won’t be dubbed this time. The film is said to be on a big budget of Rs. 150 crores and will release in 2018

We can’t wait to see which actress ends up starring opposite Prabhas is ‘Saaho’!

