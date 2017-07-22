Not Varun Dhawan, But Ranbir Kapoor Was The First Choice For Sui Dhaaga?

Varun Dhawan has allegedly replaced Ranbir Kapoor, who was the first choice for the film Sui Dhaaga!

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ has been released. He is now working on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic with Rajkumar Hirani and also on Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Dragon’.

If the reports are to be believed, then he was also going to be a part of the film ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made In India’. The film has been recently announced by YRF. Written and directed by Sharat Katariya, the film now stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.

According to a report of a portal, Ranbir was very keen on working with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ writer-director. He gave high hopes to the director, but at last backed out from the film.

And this was when Varun Dhawan was brought onboard for the film, as he took less time to say yes.

Talking about Sui Dhaaga, Varun had earlier said, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With SUI DHAAGA I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.”

Anushka had added on saying, “I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. SUI DHAAGA is a story of self reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya.”

The film will begin shooting in January 2018 and will hit theatres on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.