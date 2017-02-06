It’s Official: The Title For Shah Rukh Khan And Anushka Sharma’s Next

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film was tentatively called The Ring, but now it has an official name.

Known for having a complex story line, complicated love stories, director Imtiaz Ali is also known for having a working title for his films and then announcing the official name. Consider his old films, our all time favourite Jab We Met was earlier titled, The Train. Love Aaj Kal was named Elastic and Tamasha was known to be Window Seat.

Similarly, the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma film was tentatively called The Ring. The filmmakers preferred calling the film with this name throughout the filming. Well! But now it has an official name.

Well, as per sources, the official name for the film has been announced and it’s going to be called Rahnuma. The word is an Urdu word that means guide. Also, sources say that the title justifies the film as Shah Rukh Khan in the film plays a tourist guide.

Well! The title given is an amazing one. Also, this time it’s different after having a mixture of English-Hindi titles. Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal were such. Tamasha being a single word hindi name was different too. But Rahnuma sounds great.

An Urdu name is special and different this time for the Rahnuma director. Well! We can’t wait to have the glance of the teasers and trailers. Let’s wait for updates from the film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is doing great at the Box office.