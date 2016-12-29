OH NO! After Taimur, This Cricketer’s Son’s Name Got Trolled!

After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got trolled for naming their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, the cricketer Irfan Pathan who has named his son ‘Imran Khan Pathan’ is now getting trolled on Twitter. He had written on Twitter, “This name is close to our hearts n family….The name is IMRAN #Imrankhanpathan @iamyusufpathan.”

Assuming that the baby has been named after the Pakistani pacer, Imran Khan, trolls went overboard, criticizing him. Irfan declined it and told, “This name is very close to our hearts. Imran is the name of my eldest brother, my mother’s first child, who was very beautiful. Unfortunately, he passed away when he was only three years old. I wanted a daughter because there are no girls in our family, but I had decided that if I have a son, I’ll name him Imran.”

Irfan added, “I can name my son after anyone… why should I justify myself? Whatever his name is, he will make the country proud like his father and his uncle, Yusuf Pathan. Trolls have a lot of free time!”

We don’t understand why trollers are attacking star kids!