Om Puri Had To Still Shoot For Salman Khan’s Tubelight

The untimely and unexpected demise of actor Om Puri came as a shock to the film industry as well as all movie lovers. He passed away on Friday morning after suffering from a massive heart attack early in the morning.

His colleagues and friends from the fraternity remember him for the actor and person he was and his contribution to not only Indian cinema but also global cinema. Salman Khan was truly surprised to hear the news.

Salman Khan while hosting Bigg Boss 10‘s weekend special episode also spoke fondly of the times he spent with Puri. He also added that he was supposed to shoot a scene with him on January 8 (tomorrow).

Om Puri even had a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But it was a small part. Unlike that, this Kabir Khan’s movie had a full-fledged role of Puri. Now, the production team will have to find a way of managing to shoot this scene without Puri by using special effects and body double.

Tubelight also stars Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the film is slated to release on Eid day of 2017.