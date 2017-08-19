OMG! This Bollywood Actor Visited A Red Light Area In Lucknow!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming Bollywood film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, which showcases him as the sharp shooter ‘Babu’ filmed a scene in Lucknow’s red light area. Director Kushan Nandy wanted to shoot this crucial action sequence in a location which would be as authentic as possible.

The crew faced difficulties when it came to deciding on a suitable location for the shoot, even as the rest of the film was nearing completion. Kushan then decided to take a step ahead in this process and visited the red light area by himself, despite security threats. And just as he had visualized, the lanes were narrow and dingy with steps leading down making it an ideal location for his film. Nawazuddin, being truly dedicated to his films willingly agreed to shoot as well.

The unit then worked towards arranging the permission to shoot in that locality and the locals were very helpful. “The area was crowded with women and children. We requested them to be a part of the shoot, which made it look authentic. I’m sure the audience will also find it real.” Kushan stated.

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August, 2017.