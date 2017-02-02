OMG! Here’s How Baba Ramdev Beats Shah Rukh Khan In The Kapil Sharma Show

Baba Ramdev has turned out lucky for comedian Kapil Sharma. Kapil reportedly had waited for Baba for over a year and now we think that his patience has paid off.

Kapil Sharma and his team are now getting all the rewards for their hardwork as the Week 4 which featured Baba Ramdev, turned out to be a smashing week for The Kapil Sharma Show as it has topped the TRP charts. What shocked us was that superstar Shah Rukh Khan too appeared on the show along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote Raees in the same week. But the TRP’s of the episode where the yoga guru appeared raised higher than SRK‘s episode.

According to reports by an online portal Spotboye.com, SRK’s episode recorded around 6,488 impressions where on the other hand the TRP of the Baba Ramdev’s episode raised higher and was recorded as 7012 impressions. Even the audience seemed to enjoy the show and loved the dance and yoga moves of Baba.

Even if the Kapil Sharma’s show saw an increase in their TRP’S, the first position in the TRP race was still bagged by Mouni Roy-starrer Naagin 2.