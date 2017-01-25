Kannada Actress Parul Yadav Hospitalised After Being Attacked By Six Stray Dogs!

Kannada actress Parul Yadav has been hospitalized after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Monday evening. The dogs attacked her in Mumbai near her house.

According to the reports, Parul was attacked by six dogs when she took her dog for a stroll and in the attempt of saving her pet, she got attacked by the dogs. Shockingly, a lot of people were present at that moment but no one came to her rescue.

The actress has sustained multiple bites with severe wounds on her face, legs, and neck, is currently being treated at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. There is also a 3-inch deep cut on her head. The actress was given anti-rabies injections and will be undergoing an operation for her head injury.

Parul has done various films including Govindaya Namaha and Ram Gopal Verma‘s Killing Veerappan. She has also done a TV series called Bhagyavidhaata.

Get Well Soon Parul!