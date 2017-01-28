Karan Johar Lashes Out On Twitter For Insensible Comments!

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar who is famous for his witty remarks and humorous one-liners was recently in news for various controversial revelations that he had made in his much-talked biography, An Unsuitable Boy.

The director today lashed out at a Twitter user after the man made some insensible comments on him and Anurag Kashyap. The director and producer weren’t laughing when a user on micro-blogging site Twitter took a jibe at him and Anurag with a post that read, “@anuragkashyap72 hey buddy let me give u free advice “stop sleeping with @karanjohar. ”

Karan who made his acting debut in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Bombay Velvet’ took no time to respond to him and literally shut him down with his tweet. The director reposted the user’s tweets and wrote, “Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated Fu**!!!!”

Let me give you some better advice!! Start sleeping with someone!!! You frustrated Fuck!!!! https://t.co/r58q0anCqy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 28, 2017

More power to you Karan!