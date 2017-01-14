OMG! Priyanka Chopra Rushes To Hospital After Dangerous Incident!

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is gaining success in Hollywood, was involved in a minor accident on the set of her TV drama ‘Quantico’. Reportedly, slipped and fell on her head while performing a stunt on the sets after which she was immediately rushed to the hospital. The actress who suffered concussion was released by the doctor after she was treated in the emergency room. The former Miss World is currently resting at her home and will reportedly return to work after the weekend.

“I can confirm there was a minor incident last night on set. Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released. (She) is resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend,” a representative from the production team of ABC confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

The team of Quantico has moved to New York for the shooting of its second season and will continue shooting without Priyanka Chopra. The incident took place after Priyanka Chopra attended 74th annual Golden Globe awards on Sunday.