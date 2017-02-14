OMG! You Won’t Believe What Kangana Ranaut Will Distribute This Valentines Day

Any guesses what Kangana Ranaut has planned for this Valentine’s Day!

Staying true her fiesty offscreen personality, Kangana Ranaut seems to have effortlessly slipped into her onscreen character, that of Jaanbaaz Julia.

Listen up all boys. The actress has different plans this Valentines Day, as Kangana aka Julia will be distributing whips to girls.

The idea comes from the actress’ daredevil persona both onscreen and offscreen.

The significance of the whip comes from the quality of taking charge, which is often exhibited by the actress.

Kangana will be going out of her way to send across the message of liberalism by handing over whips to girls.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Yes.. You heard that right! The actress wants girls to recognise the superiority in a se*ual relationship, take charge over the act and over their boyfriends.

With this, Kangana will be seen exploring the dark side of love and putting her ki*ky foot forward this Valentines.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of a liberal diva, Julia in her upcoming multi starrer Rangoon.

Rangoon also features Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. ‘Rangoon’ is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.

Watch: Kangana Ranaut Reveals The Real Reason To Watch Rangoon