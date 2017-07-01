OOPS! Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Falls In A Legal Trouble

Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is facing copyright issues with the makers of a documentary!

The upcoming Bollywood film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ features the story of a woman who stands up against the lack of toilet in her marital home. The trailer of the film starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has been liked by the audience. Amidst everything going right, the makers of the film have now fallen into a legal trouble.

Praveen Vyas, a documentary filmmaker has sued the makers of the film saying that it is a copy of his documentary ‘Manini’.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Vyas says, “Manini follows the female protagonist as she protests against lack of a toilet in her marital home on the first night of her marriage after female relatives wake her up before sunrise to tend to nature’s call in an open field. The scenes in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s trailer shows the same interaction between characters.”

He also says, “It’s plot was novel and the characters unique and my docu-feature was commended for its creativity and treatment. No one can make another cinematographic work or any other derivative work without my written consent if their work directly resembles mine.”

Shanker, who happens to be the screenplay writer of ‘Manini’, says, “The makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha had two weeks, which was extended to a further seven days, to respond to the notice. They reverted through their legal team at Naik Naik & Co. on June 28. Since they have denied all our allegations and refused to monetarily compensate us for the origin of idea and script, we will now be fighting this in court.”

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ have denied all such allegations. Shital Bhatia, the co-producer of the film says, “These allegations are baseless and border on harassment. The script of our film has been registered under our writers’ names, Siddharth and Garima, with the authorised industry association since 2013. Furthermore, the film has been in the public domain through various news stories since July 2015. We firmly deny all the claims made by this gentleman who is obviously misled. It is sad that genuine producers have become soft targets for this kind of nuisance.”

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ is slated to release on August 11, this year.

