Oops! Akshay Oberoi Refused To Work With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Fanney Khan Because Of This Reason?

There were reports of Vivek Oberoi’s cousin, Akshay Oberoi turning down the offer of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan!

The Bollywood industry is filled with stories of relationships, break-ups and ex-couples. And one of those ex-couples is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi.

The love relationship of the two of them is known to everyone. How Aishwarya had parted with Salman and had started dating Vivek. And then the latter was allegedly threatened by a drunk Salman to stay away from the actress. It is since then that Aishwarya and Vivek have distanced from each other.

The actress is going to work in a film titled ‘Fanney Khan’, which also stars Anil Kapoor. But she won’t be romancing Anil on-screen in the film. She is rather reported to romance a young actor, who has not been finalised yet. Earlier, rumours were rife that Rajkummar Rao or Vicky Kaushal might be paired with Aish in the film. But then there were reports that Akshay Oberoi has been approached for the role. Not only that, the report also suggests that he has turned down the offer.

A source has been quoted in DNA saying, “Akshay Oberoi was approached for the film. Talks were initiated with the actor but it didn’t work out eventually. Now, they are still hunting for a young actor.”

Interestingly, Akshay is Vivek’s cousin. And knowing Aish and his cousin’s past, there were assumptions being made that the young actor refused the role because of the same reason.

But another face to the story is that he was never approached for the film. TOI has quoted the producer Prerna Arora saying, “We haven’t approached Akshay Oberoi or anyone else for that role as yet. We are yet to finalize any names for this role and will make an official announcement on this soon.”

‘Fanney Khan’ is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and is currently on the floors.

