Oops! Here’s What Happened On The Sets Of Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho

Currently, Ajay Devgn working on his film Baadshaho, is shooting in Rajasthan. Something happened on the sets of the film.

Well! Five foreign artists allegedly took interest in the shooting. And the foreigners were asked to leave the sets as the area of shooting needed permission in Jaisalmer district. Reports say that the foreigners didn’t take any permission and came on the sets.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The film’s shooting began in the Sonu area in Ramgarh police station with special permission from the district. A source from the police station said that, “On information that five foreigners were also there at the shooting spot, I along with IB officer reached there yesterday but the foreigners had already left the place. The unit members told us that they came to know that foreigners need permission to visit the area, where the shooting was going on, therefore they asked the artist to leave the place”.

The team will be applying for the permission of foreign artists on sets so that no action is taken against outsiders when they arrive. Ajay Devgn and other crew members are now present in Jaisalmer to shoot for the film.

Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead apart from Ajay Devgn. The film is an action drama being directed by Milan Luthria, written by Rajat Arora.

Also Watch: Ajay Devgn Reacts On Being Compared To Salman Khan