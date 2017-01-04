Oops!! A Hollywood Portal Confuses Deepika Padukone For Priyanka Chopra?

Deepika Padukone is excited and gearing up in full force for her Hollywood debut film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Deepika has been keeping her fans in loop about any updates of the film, be it’s scheduled release in India first on January 14 or her co-star Vin Diesel coming to India to promote their film.

Amidst the excitement of the film release, the Padmavati actress was recently in Los Angeles for the film’s promotions. When Deepika landed at the LAX airport, she was received by some media there too! Obviously, extremely happy with the welcome, she posed for the paparazzi and even gave short bytes.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

A leading Hollywood portal carried the video of Deepika arriving at the LAX airport and then posing for shutterbugs as well.

Well, amongst all this, what caught the most attention was the fact that they misidentified Deepika as Priyanka Chopra in the title and the description.

Not surprisingly, the comments started flowing in, pointing their mistake in the title as well as description. Soon enough, the portal made the relevant changes in the title, but forgot to change it in the description!! Deepika was still referred to as ‘Chopra’ in the description.

Funny, don’t you think?

Well Deepika, what do you think, we wonder!

Also Watch Video: Here’s What Priyanka Chopra Has To Say On Deepika Padukone Hollywood Debut Xander Cage