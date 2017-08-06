Oops! Jacqueline Fernandez Injures Herself While Doing Pole Dancing-Watch Video

Jacqueline Fernandez has become the talk of the town with her on point pole dance moves for the song Chandralekha from A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky.

The actress has stunned everyone and has made the exotic dance form look absolutely effortless due to all the hard work she has put in on perfecting the art.

Recently the actress shared a video of all that went behind shooting the song as we see her do different things using the pole and as she swirls and turns, making every moment look beautiful and magical.

The actress has put in months of effort to get the nuances right and the results are breathtaking.

The video also reveals an unfortunate incident whereby Jacqueline slips from the pole and injuries herself. Despite, injuring herself, the actress is seen donning a charming smile and never give up attitude.

Jacqueline is surely having a busy year, with an exciting line up of much talked about projects in her kitty, A Gentleman opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Tarun Mansukhani’s next Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

This was such an awesome experience @lanaroxy @mpdsdubai learning pole with you!! #Chandralekha would not have been complete without it 💋💋💋 thank you my @shaanmu @sharmajikaladka for this awesome behind the scenes!! A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Watch Full Chandralekha song here: