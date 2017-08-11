Oops! Did Kamal Haasan Just Thrash Rajinikanth Over Self-Respect Comment?

The legendary stars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth both were present at an event organised by the political party DMK.

The legendary stars of South Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth both were present at the 75th anniversary of DMK’s mouthpiece, Murasoli. While the former chose to come on the stage and speak on the dais, the latter chose to be a part of the audience.

Talking about the event, Haasan said, “When I asked whether my friend Rajini would come to the event, they replied in the affirmative but noted that he would remain a spectator. I said I too wanted to be a spectator without taking the dais. Then I stood before a mirror and saw my image. I thought to myself, ‘hey fool! What an important function is this! What an opportunity you are going to fritter’.”

Adding further, he even said, “I asked myself what was important. Self- protection or self-respect, and came to the conclusion that self-respect was important.”

So is the statement some sort of taunt at the superstar Rajini? Is Haasan trying to say that sitting amongst the spectator is an act of self-protection? Well, the best person to clarify on the same would be Haasan himself!

While there have been many reports in the media about Rajinikanth joining politics, there had been similar assumptions being made about Haasan.

Talking about the same, he said, “There are tweets wondering whether I am joining the party. Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) sent me a telegram requesting me to join the DMK in 1983. I did not have the courage to reveal it and respond to his request. But he never asked me about it after that. It shows his greatness. I believe I will get similar respect on the dais today.”

