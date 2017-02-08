Oops! Karan Johar Embarrassed Kapil Sharma On Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar Puts Kapil Sharma In A Spot On Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar is known for grilling his guests on the couch based on his “conjectures”. This time at the receiving end was the famous television comedian, Kapil Sharma. The two, Karan and Kapil have co-hosted several award shows and left people in splits.

This time the host of the Kapil Sharma Show, who is the one to usually roast his guests (Bollywood), was on the other side this time. He has shot for his Koffee with Karan episode.

During the episode, Karan, the host of KWK, put Kapil in a fix when Karan asked him about his habit of tweeting between 4 am to 5 am. He basically asked Kapil what’s with this habit of tweeting in the wee hours of sunrise. Remember his infamous tweet about BMC official asking for a bribe which has now snowballed into legal battle?

Said a source to DNA, “Karan asked him how come he took to Twitter so early in the morning? Didn’t he have a girlfriend with whom he could spend the time instead? Kapil was embarrassed and didn’t know what to say. He told Karan he is not comfortable answering such questions. He also commented that he himself never asks such things to his guests when they come on his show. Also, since Kapil is not very fluent in English, he would have been fearing how it would be interpreted.”

Oopsie whoopsie!

His episode has been shot but hasn’t been aired yet. Are you excited to see Kapil on the receiving end?

Next episode of KWK will see Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s star cast – Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.