OOPS! Did Malaika Arora Khan And Arjun Kapoor Feel Awkward Posing Together On Nach Baliye 8 Sets?

Alleged couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor avoided each other on the sets of Nach Baliye 8? Read to know!

Bollywood’s gorgeous actress Malaika Arora Khan is back on celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. Malaika, who judged the two seasons of the dance reality show is back on the show and has replaced Sonakshi Sinha on the judge’s panel. Yes, the actress has replaced Sonakshi, who is currently on a break after her Da-bangg tour with Salman Khan. The former Nach Baliye judge will be seen on the show once again while Sonakshi Sinha is on a break.

Malaika’s comeback on the show is going to be a much-watch episode for a reason as rumoured boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor happens to be the guest of the show. Yes, the upcoming episode of Nach Baliye will see Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as guests for the promotions of their upcoming film, Half Girlfriend. There have been ample rumours and speculations about Arjun and Malaika dating each other. However, the duo never spoke about it and always stated that they are just good friends. It all started after Arjun Kapoor was spotted visiting Malaika’s house a couple of times.

However, all the eyes were on Malaika and Arjun Kapoor’s equation on the sets of Nach Baliye 8. According to reports, Malaika and Arjun’s vanity was parked side by side, but the duo made sure they don’t bump into each other. Well coordinated by their managers? We think so! Reports also suggest that the duo did not interact much with each other except for exchanging pleasantries.

Even while posing for the shutterbugs for a group picture, it so happened that Malaika and Arjun stood next to each other. However, the place was too small, and they did not want to draw attention by changing places. Both, Malaika and Arjun posed for the shutterbugs without showing any sign of awkwardness.

