Oops! This Pic Of Anushka Sharma With Virat Kohli Has Become A Butt Of Jokes

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in the New York City having a good time with each other.

It is no news that the Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is dating the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli. Earlier, the two of them were not that open about their relationship. But in the recent times, they have been expressing their love in public.

Whether it is making public appearances together or being spotted on lunch dates, the couple looks simply adorable! The two of them have started to give us relationship goals as they can be always seen supporting each other in good as well as bad times.

After Harbhajan Singh – Geeta Basra, Yuvraj Singh – Hazel Keech and Zaheer Khan – Sagarika Ghatge, we feel that Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma are going to be the next bolly-cricket couple in the town!

The couple is currently in the New York City spending a good time. Anushka and Virat have been spotted many a time on their NYC vacation. In fact, the cricketer himself had posted a selfie with the actress, which went viral over the internet. And it was especially the picture’s caption which caught everyone’s attention. Virat had posted the lovey-dovey picture with the caption, “Much needed break with my [heart emoji]”.

Now there’s another picture of the couple which has gone viral on the internet. In the snap, we can see the two of them shopping in a grocery store, while Anushka is giving a weird expression. The picture has become a base for several memes on the internet.

The social networking site Twitter has been flooded with some of the hilarious tweets. And we can not help ourselves laughing at them.

Check out some of the tweets made by the users:

Virat ~ 20 ka Bread Nhi Mila. Anushka ~ pic.twitter.com/bnhMIhoFxt — Rudra (@Gullycricketer_) July 15, 2017

Anushka:Aise kya dekh rahe ho kabhi dekha nahi kya

Virat: main tumhe nahi piche vo product dekh raha hu

Anushka: pic.twitter.com/suh8t55kMP — Keep Calm Be Happy:D (@AapkaApnaHappy) July 15, 2017

Virat : Baby, the dress is nice. Ghutne achhe hain.

Anushka : kiske? Archana Vijaya ke? pic.twitter.com/ucYvIvXaGL — blank (@teaserbee) July 15, 2017

Virat: meine kaha tha oversize top mat lo..Ab dekho thodi der mein yeh poora neeche hi gir jaayega

Anushka: pic.twitter.com/b14rhwmUM5 — Professor (@BeerOholic) July 15, 2017

Anushka: “Too tired Virat dragging this cart. Call Shastri no please” pic.twitter.com/VZYo7ZScBr — TheGoanPatiala (@TheGoanPatiala) July 15, 2017