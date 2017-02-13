Oops! Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos Delayed Yet Again

Jagga Jasoos Delayed Yet Again! Here’s Why!

After having heard of the yet another mega clash this year with Jagga Jasoos and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3, seems Jagga Jasoos is bound to take some more time. The buzz tells that Anurag Basu’s film will be delayed by some time. But why?

Well! Let’s first see what’s the timeline for films this April. Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 was about to clash with the Ranbir-Katrina starrer. Then the following week comes with Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan followed by Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor. And lastly, the much awaited Baahubali 2 answering why Katappa killed Baahubali hits the screen at the end of April. Now the question comes won’t Vidya Balan’s film lose out on it’s business?

Well! When the Begum’s co-producer was asked about it, this is what he had to say.

“We have heard that Jagga Jasoos has got delayed and only Sarkar 3 is coming on April 7. A week is good enough to catch up. We don’t require two-three weeks as we are not a big film”.

So, probably, Jagga Jasoos being a bigger film is afraid to have clashes and so, the delay! Fine.

Putting lights on Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a detective looking for his father’s killer. It feels and looks like a fairy tale because of the way it is appealing our eyes. Ranbir’s look brings in curiosity living in a world full of nostalgia and memories. The story says that through the journey of being a detective, he meets his lady love. Played by Katrina Kaif, who is an exceptionally cute bubbly girl.

The excitement has come among fans as the co-stars have decided to come together on screen after a long time. Apparently, the two have been love birds which makes them look more adorable on screen.

Let’s see when can we have them on screen after knowing all the mega clashes that the film is bound with.