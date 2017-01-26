OOPS! Rangoon Runs In Trouble With Censor Board Over This

The trailers of Rangoon promise a passionate love story in the background of dark times of World War II.

Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut movie Rangoon is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj who is known for his raw cinema and explicit dialogues like in Omkara and Haider.

The CBFC is recently famous for picking up on films. Asking for editing of the scenes which sometimes are the core of the film. Like Udta Punjab where the d*ug abuse was shown to be rampant in the state of Punjab. This went through a lot of trouble with Censor.

Initially, Censor Board had words like ‘Bakch*d’ and ‘Basta*d’ replaced with ‘Bakch*r’ and ‘Rasc*l. But now the Censor Board has another problem with Rangoon.

In this film, the characters are seen enjoying a smok* or a dru* which has not gone down well with the Censor board. Pahlaj Nihlani, the chief of Censor Board has told a leading daily, “We’ve asked all such scenes to be deleted. Dru* abuse and sm*king are not things we encourage in our films. Sm*king may have been fashionable in the past. But now, it is as unacceptable as eve-teasing and stalking. To see glamorous characters getting high on dru*s is not CBFC’s idea of an evening of fun at the movies.”

Moreover, adds a source, “Since the film is set in the 1940s when it was considered fashionable to smok*, the characters are shown smo*ing constantly. In such cases, it’s better to keep the statutory scroll on throughout the film. However, we leave it to the film’s makers to decide what they want to do.”

Apparently after 5 cuts, the film has been certified U/A. We hope that these cuts do not affect the true essence of the film and the emotions it wishes to convey.

This romantic war movie releases at cinemas on February 24, 2017.