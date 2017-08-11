Oops! Sidharth Shukla Asked To Leave Sets Of Dil Se Sil Tak After A Heated Argument With The Project Head!

The TV actor Sidharth Shukla reportedly got involved in an ugly spat with the project head of his daily soap Dil Se Dil Tak!

The TV actor Sidharth Shukla rose to fame after his appearance in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu. He was seen playing the role of Shivraj Alok Shekhar in the TV show. The actor is currently a part of Colors’ TV serial Dil Se Dil Tak. He is the main lead of the serial along with his co-star Rashami Desai.

Earlier, there have been many reports from the sets of the show about Sidharth throwing a lot of tantrums which has become a big trouble for the whole cast and crew. SpotboyE had revealed that the actor used to halt the shoot for several hours because of silly reasons involving vanity van and microwave. He used to reach late and even extend his lunch-breaks making others wait for hours.

It was also reported that when the matter reached the production team, the actor was even on the verge of getting replaced. And now the same entertainment portal has revealed that Sidharth has again caused trouble to people on the sets of the show.

According to the report, the actor, along with his co-star Kunal Verma, was just having fun on the sets on this Wednesday. It was then that Sidharth threw some water at Kunal. The latter found it very rude and he got enraged. Kunal immediately called the project head Shital Somani and asked her to intervene and solve the matter, failing which he won’t shoot.

And it was yesterday that Shital visited the sets only to find more complaints about Sidharth. When she tried to have a talk with the actor, it turned into a heated argument. After this, the actor was asked to leave the sets and he just stormed out. In fact, he hasn’t turned up on the sets since then!