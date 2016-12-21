Oops! Sonam Kapoor Messes Up While Accepting Best Actress Award

This year’s one of the most lauded performances was that of Sonam Kapoor for her riveting portrayal of brave heart air hostess Neerja Bhanot in the film Neerja. The film, where in this air-hostess lost her life saving the passengers aboard the hijacked Pan Am Flight 73, was a critical as well as commercial success. Earlier this month at the Star Screen Awards, she lost the award to Alia Bhatt for Udta Punjab.

But recently at the Sansui Stardust Awards, Sonam won the Editor’s Choice Award for the Best Actress for her performance in Neerja. It came as a rather pleasant surprise to everyone.