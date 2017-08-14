Oops! Twinkle Khanna Mocks Salman Khan’s Tubelight And Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal With This Tweet?

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has saved the sinking ship of an ailing film industry. With this, did wife Twinkle Khanna take a dig at Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed at the box office. Both the films failed to live up to audience expectations. Tubelight, Jab Harry Met Sejal have flopped despite having stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, which only proves that content is the king and audience reviews surely matter.

Well, the first half of 2017 has been a darker phase for the Bollywood industry with no big hits. However, Akshay Kumar’s latest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha saves the sinking ship. The film has hit the right chord and has done a business of almost around Rs 50 crore at the Box Office in flat three days.

After knowing about the film’s Box Office update and the positive reviews that are doing rounds on the social media, Twinkle Khanna took to twitter saying, “So even the box office needed this Toilet eventually to break free from its constipation-#ToiletEkPremKath Hit Hit Hooray!”

With this tweet, has Twinkle Khanna mocked Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal being flop at the Box Office? Well, it seems so and we are already aware about Twinkle Khanna’s bang on sense of humour. What do you think?

Meanwhile, being a long weekend (Today-Janmashthami and Tomorrow-Independence Day), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to do wonders at the Box office.

Inspired from Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha features Bhumi Pednekar as Akshay Kumar’s wife. The movie highlights and sends out a powerful message on the importance of toilet, and the issue of open defecation in rural India.

