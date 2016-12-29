OUCH! Daddy Shakti Kapoor Forces Shraddha Kapoor To Leave Farhan Akhtar’s House

There were already buzz about Shraddha Kapoor that she was secretly living in with her Rock-On 2 co-star and rumored lover Farhan Akhtar. Earlier it was reported that Shraddha Kapoor was forced by her father to leave Farhan’s place after a heated argument.

However, now Shakti Kapoor has denied any such incident and told an entertainment website, “It’s a total sh*t news. Shraddha and I are laughing over it. I have been in this industry since 35 years and all this news doesn’t affect me at all.”

It may be recalled that Daaku Daddy was never in favour of the relationship between Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar because the actor is still legally married to his estranged wife and even has two kids.

