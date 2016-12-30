OUCH! Kushal Tandon Finds Ex-girlfriend Gauahar Khan’s BFF IRRITATING!

There are valid reasons why we just can’t ignore reality show Bigg Boss. Kushal Tandon, who been a pivotal part of ‘Bigg Boss 7’, is following the current season of the show. Kushal has often expressed his support and displeasure over contestants of ‘Bigg Boss Season 10.

The actor came under news recently when he tweeted about one of the strongest contestants, Bani J. While the audience have been standing by Bani, Kushal thinks that she is IRRITATING. The interesting part is that Bani is the best friend of Kushal’s ex-girlfriend Gauahar Khan.

While Bani has a huge fan-following, Kushal doesn’t like Bani. He went on to Twitter and expressed his displeasure tweeting the following,

“Bani is sooooooooooo irritating????”

A fan even replied to his tweet saying that Bani’s best friend Gauahar is so cool to which Kushal Tandon replied that there are always some exceptions.

Now everyone is waiting for Gauhar Khan’s reaction on the same is awaited which will surely be interesting!