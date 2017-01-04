Ouchhh! What Just Happened To Arjun Rampal?

“Daddy”, Arjun Rampal‘s most awaited movie’s first teaser is now out . The teaser says a lot about the actor’s tremendous transformation into Gangster-turned-Politician Arun Gawli. The movie is based on the dreaded don and Arjun explains that Gawli never wanted his portrayal to be heroic. He says,“When I met Arun briefly after he was out on parole, he told me don’t portray me like a hero. That is not what I want. What I have done is done. I have served my time and punishment for it.”

While we are waiting for Arjun Rampal‘s film to hit the big screen, our very own Actor has suffered an eye injury. He finds it “disorienting”, but says it’s “nothing serious”. Arjun posted on Instagram , “Now I know how a one-eyed pirate sees the world. A minor eye injury. Nothing as serious as it looks. Hugely disorienting. See you soon.” He posted an image featuring him with a bandage on one eye , and a stubble.

The 44 year old Actor’s last release was Kahaani 2 and now Daddy will hit the theatres soon! We wish all the luck in the world for his upcoming movie and of course Get well soon Arjun!!!

Watch Teaser Here:



