Padmavati Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Angry Over Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Steamy Kiss Viral Photo

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s leaked kiss photo is causing trouble for their own film ‘Padmavati’ and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making news once again. The couple was rumored to be breaking up with cheating allegations thrown into the mess. But the two have decided to let rumors die away which is a good thing.

The bad news is that recently a very steamy picture of the couple kissing was leaked and became viral. While the photo is slightly blurry, there’s no mistaking the two actors making out. The photo made headlines for being a private image made public.

Their film Padmavati’ is being kept under tight wraps for fear of the people. After being attacked twice earlier, the film is slowly losing the confidence in the film. The historical adaptation of the Queen Padmavati is being threatened for even being filmed.

A Rajput organization had attacked the sets in January, halting shoot in Jaipur. The same thing happened in March in Kholapur where the equipment was ruined and thus halting shootings.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director of the film is miffed with the couple. Well not really the couple but the situation. He wants the duo to be discreet about their appearances as they are playing antagonists in the film. Padmavati is considered as a brave queen and goddess by certain groups of people and her hatred for the Muslim invader Alauddin Khilji is very apparent. Ranveer Singh will be seen as Alauddin Khilji in the movie thus creating a weird conflict for the couple.

Sources say that Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn’t really care about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s personal life but he wants them to be discreet about their public appearances together. He doesn’t want an image of the two to be a couple which could affect the movie.

The viral photo of the PDA could lead more hate towards the film and the couple. A source working on the film also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the producers Viacom 18 Motion Pictures are really worried about the film’s image getting affected because of the lovebirds’ pictures.

Padmavati’ is due to release on November 17th this year. Hopefully, the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can make it till then without any added worries.