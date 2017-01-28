Padmavati Stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer, Singh, Shahid Kapoor React To Attack On Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

Padmavati stars have come out on support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

National Award-winning film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and assaulted in Jaipur on the sets of his upcoming film, Padmavati. This came as a shock to the whole industry and B-town celebrities Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan and others took to twitter to pour their support for the director. As per reports, a local organization called Karni Sena created a certain protest on the sets of the film in Jaigarh fort by destroying the cameras and the shooting equipment. The protesters raised slogans against the makers of the film and even went on to abuse the crew members on the sets.

The reason that was given by the protesters was on distorting history and wrongly telling the tale of the Rajput queen Padmini. While the shooting of the film is still on, the protesters created a ruckus and harmed people for something that is yet to release.

“The film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati. Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated,” Vikram Singh, a Karni Sena activist said.

“Does Bhansali have the nerve to go to Germany and make a fiction film against Hitler? Even when Jodha Akbar was being made I had raised objections as one cannot insult our blood-spattered history,” founder of the group Lokendra Singh Kalvi said.

Well, finally the lead stars of the film, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor have spoken up on the whole issue. Deepika Padukone, who will be seen as queen Padmavati in the film, took to twitter to express that how she is shocked by the incident.

She wrote, “In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events!#Padmavati.. As Padmavati, I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati… Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is.”

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler also tweeted about the incident. He tweeted, “As a team, we are making ‘Padmavati’ keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he wont ever do anything to hurt anyones feelings. Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support.”

Shahid Kapoor, who will play the role of the King of Chittor in Padmavati, also reacted to the attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He tweeted, “Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as a people. Where are we headed. Sanjay bhansali is a film maker who the country should be proud of. You will know when u see #padmavati the dignity he brings to it. And my only regret is that I wasn’t by his side when this happened.”

Well, it’s great to see that whole fraternity is standing by Bhansali!