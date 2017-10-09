Padmavati Trailer: Overwhelming Response From Fans Leaves Ranveer Singh Teary-Eyed

Ranveer Singh’s role of Aluddin Khilji in Padmavati has left his fans speechless!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has stolen the attention from all over since the trailer of the film has been out. Such fierce war scenes, such spectacular portrayal of characters, such beautiful and magnificent sets, all these are enough to tell how grand the film is going to be. All the main leads, whether it is Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh or Shahid Kapoor, have left an impact on the audience.

But a special mention has to be given to Ranveer’s character of Alauddin Khilji. The actor has just nailed it and we can’t help us saying that it is probably his best performance ever! The audience as well has gone crazy seeing the spectacular performance that the actor has given.

Ranveer, to thank his fans and followers, went live on Instagram. And the minute he saw the overwhelming response from them, he just broke down. He could not control his tears seeing the amount of appreciation that he is getting from the people. The actor sent out his love and kisses to the people out there.

He also took a minute to pause and wonder about the fact that if the trailer is getting such kind of response from the audience, then how is he going to control his emotions at the release of the film.

Talking about the film Padmavati, after much delays, is finally going to release on December 1, this year. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Queen Padmini while Shahid Kapoor will be portraying the role of his husband Rana Rawal Ratan Singh. As told earlier, Ranveer will be seen as Alauddin Khilji in the film.