Padmavati Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor And Deepika Padukone’s Powerful Act Will Leave You Spellbound!

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati trailer is finally out and it’s breathtaking. After watching the first glimpses of the trailer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus has left us speechless. The trailer begins with Deepika Padukone making her stunning and royal entry as Rani Padmini along with Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh. Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, is seen unleashing his cruel side. Ranveer looks handsome as the hot blooded

The trailer is skillfully paced with fighting scenes, an intimate encounter between two superstars. The scenes that will stay in your mind are Ranveer Singh’s blooded and intense avatars every time when he gets into the war zone. Sanjay Leela Bhansali impresses with his direction once again and as expected he has marshalled his characters in an amazing way without giving out much in the trailer.

Dialogues laced with poetic effect have been carefully written with strong background score. ‘PADMAVATI’ is a tribute to India’s glorious heritage and the exemplary courage of its women & men. SLB is known for masterful storytelling and we just can’t wait for another magnum opus.

The trailer ends with amazing dialogue by Deepika Padukone, “Rajputi kangan me utni hi taqat hai jitni rajputi talwar me..!!!!”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati is slated to release on 1st December 2017.

Watch the trailer right here: