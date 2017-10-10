Padmavati Trailer: Ranveer Singh’s Open Letter After Seeing The Response From The Audience Will Leave You Awaiting For The Film

81 SHARES Share Tweet

Ranveer Singh pens down an emotional message after the launch of Padmavati trailer!

Padmavati’s trailer was released yesterday and has garnered an unbelievable response from people all over. Whether it is the common public or the Bollywood celebs themselves, everyone is all praises for the first glimpse of the film. The main leads Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are overwhelmed to see the kind of response the trailer has got.

The actor, especially to thank the people, penned down an emotional not and shared it on Twitter.

He wrote, “Senior peers, friends in the media and the trade, and most of all our BELOVED AUDIENCE… Thank you, from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you who have been so generous in effusively showering love and appreciation for our trailer. To witness this avalanche of praise across the board is unprecedented and overwhelming. It’s very rare… and very, very humbling.”

Giving the credit to the entire team, especially his mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer wrote, “It’s a result of the blood, sweat and tears that our Team has poured into this mammoth effort. Sanjay sir, my crazy genius, the master craftsman… has fought, suffered and sacrificed for this film — the success of this trailer is a testament to his sheer tenacity and iron will. What you’re seeing is the vision of a deeply passionate artist who has bared his infinite soul on celluloid. He is tireless and unrelenting in his pursuit of excellence. I am blessed to have had the privilege of being directed by him–he nurtures me and I learn from him and grow every day.”

He also said, “I am still shooting the movie (just the last few days left now) so, unfortunately, I’m not able to reply to each one of you kind folks individually, like I usually do. But it’s so very heartening to read everything you all have said.”

Lastly, he assured that the movie offers much more than the trailer as he said, “Having said this, I assure you, that what you’ve seen thus far is just a tiny fraction of what this film has to offer. I will see you in the cinema halls on December 1st for what all of us in Team Padmavati hope will be an unforgettable cinematic experience for you all.”

