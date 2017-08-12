Pahlaj Nihalani Reacts Over Being Thrown Out As CBFC Chief

The CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani was recently kicked out from the position and is very bitter about his removal.

A whole bunch of controversies and drama later, CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani has finally been removed from his post. He has been replaced with advertisement filmmaker and lyricist Prasoon Joshi as the new Chief of the Central Board of Film Certification. (CBFC)

An official government statement was released appointing Prasoon Joshi as the new Chairperson of the CBFC. He will hold the position for 3 years beginning from 11th August until his term ends. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will be joining the CBFC this term as well.

Pahlaj Nihalani told Pinkvilla, that he had no idea about it. He claimed that he found out the removal from media just like he had come to know about his appointment at the start of the term. Nihalani added that he respects Indian government’s orders and had nothing more to say to this matter.

Pahlaj Nihalani also stated that he isn’t upset at all with this new development. He added, “98% of the film industry was happy with my work, it was just 2% that are unhappy. But I wish them all the best. And har kisi ke kaam mein ache aur bure ki pehchaan hoti hai (everyone gets criticized and praised for their work). Let them enjoy and wish all those producers who think I haven’t done good job.

Nihalani stated that he had no control over the actions and was merely following government orders. “There has been no direct communication with me at all. Nothing is my hand, it is government’s decision. I didn’t come here to be permanent.”

The Ex-Chief of CBFC also shared that he did his job and he worked very hard to make the whole process corruption free and transparent. “Whatever the responsibilities they gave me, I did it with all sincerity and entirety. My staff has supported me and CBFC became corruption free and online certification also became transparent (under my leadership).”

He shared that he had taken measures to get a fixed rating scale but the government hadn’t taken any action on his advice. Pahlaj Nihalani adopted the rule book of Censor Board of Film Certification and his team followed it to their best abilities.

Pahlaj Nihalani is a movie producer himself. He took over the position in 2015 after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of the country.

Several movies have suffered under Pahlaj Nihalani’s term. ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’, a Hollywood movie never even released in the country due to its heavy sexual content. ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, ‘Haraamkhor’, ‘Indu Sarkar’, ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ are some of the movies that have received harsh reviews and cuts from the CBFC.

Hopefully, Prasoon Joshi can bring about some changes in the way films are censored and certified in the industry.

