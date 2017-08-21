Pahlaj Nihalani Reveals Shocking Truths Over Removal As CBFC Chief!

Ex Chief of CBFC Pahlaj Nihalani still hasn’t received an official statement on his ouster.

Pahlaj Nihalani was recently kicked out from the position as Chief of CBFC after many discussions. The demands and controversies surrounding the Censor Board were getting out of hand. Hence his removal was seen as a good sign for the Bollywood industry.

Pahlaj Nihalani revealed some shocking events from during his tenure of 31 months as CBFC Chief. He stated to Mid-Day, “The chairperson is not given salary as it’s an honorary post, but there are certain facilities which he can avail of. However, I did not use any of them”

He also admitted that he carried his own water and used his own car instead of the office car. “I would buy water bottles and would use those in the office. I didn’t use the office car that was assigned to me, I used my own car instead. I shelled out money for the petrol from my own pocket.”

Pahlaj Nihalani also shared that he would even pay for his own expenses such as hotel and airfare whenever he traveled for his work. His reasons being to not pressure the board with his expenses. “Whenever I traveled out of Mumbai, owing to my duties as a chairperson, I paid for everything — from air fare to the hotel bills”

The ex-Chief of CBFC also told that he had spent up to Rs.3 lakhs for the inauguration ceremony of the new CBFC office this year. Amitabh Bachchan was the chief guest for the event and confirmed at the last minute thus delaying the tenders and reimbursements.

“If you spend more than Rs 1 lakh for an event, you need to submit a tender for it. Such formalities take time to be processed. But, we had to organize the event at a short notice as Mr. Amitabh Bachchan [the chief guest for the event] confirmed at the last minute. So, I did not have the time to submit a tender and hence, was not reimbursed.”

Pahlaj Nihalani also shelled out Rs. 10 lakhs for food and drinks while Examining Committee screenings. Nihalani felt that it was unfair to the producers to pay and felt morally wrong. How will you do justice to their films if they are paying for your food? It’s a question of principle, not money. I must have spent more than Rs 10 lakh from my own pocket, but I am not bothered about the money.”

Pahlaj Nihalani also stated that even though it’s been more than 10 days since he was removed from his position, he hasn’t received an official statement from the government. He is aware of the ouster but he hasn’t been intimated about it yet. “Till date, I have not been officially told that I have been replaced. I heard that the current chairperson has not assumed his duties yet.” He added that he had never once taken a day off from his duties.

Reputed Ad Filmmaker Prasoon Joshi is now the new CBFC Chief and has assured that he will do his best regarding his new duties in the industry.

