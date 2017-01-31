CBFC Chairman Pahlaj Nihalani Over Sanjay Leela Bhansali Attack, “This Is A Big Blow To Rajasthan’s Tourism”

After a shocking incident happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film fraternity used the tool of social media and expressed their views and anger on the matter. And now the Chairperson of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), Pahlaj Nihalani has shared his opinions on the shocking incident.

He described the incident as a shameful act of violence and said, “Sanjay Bhansali has taken our cinema to every corner of the world. He is celebrated as a genius all over the world. And look at how much he has done for tourism in India.”

“His ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ and ‘Guzaarish’ were shot in Goa and promoted the beauty of the coastal paradise. ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ promoted Gujarati culture. ‘Bajirao Mastani’ took the Maratha warrior’s story all over the world.”

He further added, “And now, ‘Padmavati’ is all set to open a new chapter of our rich heritage and culture in Rajasthan. But will the lumpen elements allow Bhansali to shoot in Rajasthan? Will he ever go back there? This is a big blow to Rajasthan’s tourism. Once the state government had agreed to let Bhansali shoot in Jaipur, it was their responsibility to provide him protection.”

Talking about filmmakers facing danger while shooting outdoors in India, he said, “Fiji, Mauritius and South Africa provide every safety and subsidy for Indian film shoots. In India, forget subsidies, even the well-being of your crew and equipment is not ensured,”

Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, the producers of “Padmavati”, said the incident is a “huge low in the relations between politics and creativity”. We are celebrating the glory of the queen. We are dismayed at the ugly turn of events,” he added.

Shabana Azmi also raised her opinions and said, “Is it a mere coincidence that the attack on the film ‘Water’ many years ago was also in a Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state? The guilty must be punished and the film industry should stand firmly together and do whatever it takes to ensure that such an incident is never repeated. This has reached flash point,”

Calling Sanjay Leela Bhansali a “stalwart and a gentle soul”, Prasoon Joshi said, “Violence can never be the solution. The idea of democracy is not to feed the animal in us but to nurture human values.”

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra asked the film industry to stand up together and demand for justice. “When you slap Sanjay, you slap all of us and we should not take it lying down.”

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan who was shocked by the incident said, “If anyone had a grievance, things could have settled in a dignified way. I am with Sanjay Leela Bhansali all the way.“