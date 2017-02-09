Pairing Of Hrithik Roshan – Yami Gautam, A Major Hit!

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam have garnered a lot of praise and accolades not just for the strong performances in their recently released film Kaabil, but also together as a pair.

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s interesting pairing in Kaabil has become a major take away for the audience.

Their pairing became a topic of discussion earlier when the film was announced because of its freshness but this time it’s the response to their performance together.

Their innocence has struck a chord with majority of the audience.

The unanimous feedback has been that they are both looking really good together.

They have also performed their parts so well and everything just adds up.

It is after a long time that Hrithik Roshan‘s pairing with a co-star has been liked to this extent. The feedback was similar to Hrithik – Katrina’s chemistry in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara