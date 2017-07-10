Pari New Poster: Anushka Sharma’s Unrecognizable And Intriguing Look Is Soul-Stirring

Anushka Sharma announces the release date of her next production film, ‘Pari’ in association with KriArj Entertainment.

In an industry where people expect the actresses to be dolls onscreen, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has always put her name, reputation and everything behind for her best acting performances. Known for playing strong roles onscreen, Anushka Sharma has carved a niche of her own. The actress is back again with another hard-hitting role and has shared the new poster of the thriller film, ‘Pari’.

Anushka Sharma shared the new blue-hued poster of her next production ‘Pari’. The poster sees nothing but a powerful and de-glam Anushka and this promises the film to be gripping. Her intriguing look has already impressed fans on social media. Today morning, Anushka took to Twitter to share the new poster and also announced the release date of the film.

The film, which is being produced by Clean Slate Films in association with KriArj Entertainment, is all set to release on 9th February 2018.

Starring Anushka and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead, the film marks the debut of Prosit Roy. This is for the third time Anushka Sharma will be seen as a producer of the film. The actress will act and co-produce the film.

Earlier, talking about the same project, Anushka had said in a statement, “At Clean Slate Films, we focus on a good, engaging story above all else. With new talent, we get to work on newer ideas and innovative concepts. Pari is a great script, and I have complete faith in Prosit’s vision as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Anushka is busy with the promotions of her next Jab Harry Met Sejal with Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The story revolves around Harry and Sejal’s journey across Europe. The film is about a tourist guide played by Shah Rukh Khan while Anushka will be seen playing a role of a Gujarati girl.

The film releases on August 4

