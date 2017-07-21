Check Out Teaser Of Fawad Khan’s Comeback Song, Featuring Atif Aslam As Well!

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is back with another interesting role. This time as a judge for the music reality show ‘Battle of the Bands’

Fans have eagerly waited for new material from the ‘Kapoor and Sons’ actor.

While the idea of finding the next big musician in the industry is not new, Pepsi is now trying to rebrand their entry into the music world with their brand new teaser trailer.

The show aims at finding new individual talent and bands in the music industry.

The teaser is said to be a tribute to the founding music sensations Alamgir and Vital Signs. Guitarist Shahi Hasan will be playing the guitars himself.

The teaser reveals a bunch of different bands playing songs. The 35-year old actor looks all muscled up as he gets out of a sports car in the teaser. Meesha is seen walking through white curtains while Atif Aslam is seen with the Pepsi bottle singing to the teaser song.

Fawad Khan used to be in his own rock band ‘Entity Paradigm’ and is quite keen on music. Sources say that he is enjoying the whole scene and is seen playing songs and singing with the other bands.

Meesha and Fawad are two of the final judges for the show but there is no confirmation if Atif Aslam will be joining them as well.

There have been different bands and singers come from Pakistan but not many have become popular. Few singers like Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar managed to get a small fan base but have stopped singing in the industry as well.

Hopefully this venture brings out better musical talent from Pakistan.

Watch Video :